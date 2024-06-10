Ricciardo F1 future hopes dented with brutal Marko putdown
Ricciardo F1 future hopes dented with brutal Marko putdown
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has dented Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future hopes in a recent interview.
The Australian’s performances this season have been subject to scrutiny, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda comprehensively beating him thus far.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
READ MORE: Wolff's RISKY Hamilton decision made even more uncertain by Russell
Tsunoda and Ricciardo’s qualifying head-to-head sits at 7-2 in favour of the Japanese driver, who has made a series of Q3 appearances.
Aside from a P4 in the Miami sprint, Ricciardo had failed to score a point this season up until his eighth place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Tsunoda achieving most of RB’s points.
Will Ricciardo remain at RB for 2025?
Recently, world champion Jacques Villeneuve questioned ‘why’ Ricciardo was still in F1, delivering a brutal assessment of the driver’s career.
If Ricciardo continues to under-deliver RB reserve driver, Liam Lawson, could be brought in to replace the 34-year-old.
RB, formerly Alpha Tauri and Toro Rosso, has acted as a junior team to Red Bull, preparing and assessing young talent for a seat at the senior team.
However, by retaining Ricciardo and failing to promote junior drivers, RB are rejecting the philosophy they were built on.
Speaking to Sky Germany during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Helmut Marko insisted that RB are still a junior team, despite their line-up of experienced drivers this season.
READ MORE: Brutal Hamilton SLAMS Canada GP as one of 'worst races'
“Tsunoda is set with his performances. Ricciardo had one good sprint race but he is clearly behind Tsunoda. RB is still a junior team and you have to think about what will happen in the future,” Marko said.
When asked if Liam Lawson would replace Daniel Ricciardo, Marko emphasised that RB was committed to youth, with a roster of young drivers to choose from.
“Liam Lawson is definitely on the list but we also have another two good drivers with Hadjar and Iwasa. We are very well positioned in the youth department,” Marko added.
READ MORE: Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
- 12 minutes ago
Ricciardo F1 future hopes dented with brutal Marko putdown
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend reveals Mercedes change that 'would' tempt Verstappen switch
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton appears dejected following Wolff message as Mercedes end looms
- 2 hours ago
Angela Cullen gives vital life advice with FUNKY mural
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul