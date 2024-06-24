F1 News Today: FIA slam MULTIPLE drivers with penalties as star fights team orders in Spain
Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda have each received a five-second time penalty from race stewards at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP
Charles Leclerc has questioned team strategy during a heated exchange in the opening stages of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
Verstappen dominates race Norris 'should have won' - Top three verdict
Lando Norris admitted he 'should' have won this year's Spanish Grand Prix, after the Brit failed to convert pole into a second career Formula 1 victory.
Should F1 reconsider 2026 regulations changes? - GPFans Spanish GP Hot Takes
From the carnage in Canada to a Spanish siesta, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya failed to match the entertainment on show at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve two weeks prior.
Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble
Carlos Sainz has slammed his team-mate Charles Leclerc following an on-track squabble at the Spanish GP.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug