F1 News Today: FIA slam MULTIPLE drivers with penalties as star fights team orders in Spain

Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda have each received a five-second time penalty from race stewards at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Frustrated Ferrari star CHALLENGES team orders at Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc has questioned team strategy during a heated exchange in the opening stages of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen dominates race Norris 'should have won' - Top three verdict

Lando Norris admitted he 'should' have won this year's Spanish Grand Prix, after the Brit failed to convert pole into a second career Formula 1 victory.

Should F1 reconsider 2026 regulations changes? - GPFans Spanish GP Hot Takes

From the carnage in Canada to a Spanish siesta, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya failed to match the entertainment on show at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve two weeks prior.

Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble

Carlos Sainz has slammed his team-mate Charles Leclerc following an on-track squabble at the Spanish GP.

F1 Standings

