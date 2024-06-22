Newey’s next F1 team: Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes or elsewhere?

Adrian Newey is undoubtedly one of the hottest properties in Formula 1 since it was announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025.

At this stage, it feels as though almost every team on the grid has been linked with the Red Bull technical chief in some way, with the attention he has received akin to that of a star driver.

Multiple teams are seemingly willing to invest in bringing Newey over, but that should hardly be surprising. Recently, Newey's genius has helped Red Bull dominate the sport, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit winning multiple drivers' and constructors' world championships in recent years.

Of course, Newey's recent work at Red Bull includes being the technical chief behind 2023's RB19 - arguably the most dominant car in F1 history.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated in 2023 with the RB19

Last season, Max Verstappen took 19 grands prix victories in the car, whilst team-mate Sergio Perez also managed two race wins. This meant that Red Bull won a staggering 21 out of 22 races in 2023.

Moreover, Newey's F1 success pre-dates his time at Red Bull. The design guru has had success with almost everything he has touched within the sport, having previously designed championship-winning cars for the likes of Williams and McLaren.

In total, Newey-designed F1 cars have secured 12 constructors' and 13 drivers' championships, with both of those tallies looking as though they could soon increase. Currently, both Red Bull and Verstappen lead the way in the 2024 constructors' and drivers' standings.

Newey's staggering success has made him an icon of the sport in his own right, and any team on the grid would surely love to have him.

With a variety of teams trying to prove they are the best option for 65-year-old moving forward, GPFans has assessed whose attempts to land Newey are futile, and those who have a serious shot at securing his signature.

Could Toto Wolff make a bid for Newey?

After two difficult seasons for the Brackley-based outfit, landing a figure like Newey could help turn around the fortunes of the team, particularly with an eye on 2026.

To tempt Newey to the team, Mercedes were reportedly willing to offer the 65-year-old shares in the team worth an eye-watering £1.1 billion.

However, Wolff has stated previously that he was watching Newey’s exit like a ‘fan’, perhaps demonstrating a lack of commitment, at least publicly, towards signing the Red Bull man.

Furthermore, Wolff has also expressed doubts that even Newey could solve Mercedes' current woes, claiming that even the 'greatest magician' would find it difficult to do so.

Adrian Newey could link up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Since Newey's Red Bull exit was announced, the team that appears to have been linked most with his signature is Ferrari.

Newey has previously admitted that not working with Lewis Hamilton is one of his career regrets, and with the seven-time world champion switching Mercedes for Maranello for 2025 and beyond, the 65-year-old could soon put that regret behind him.

The combination of Hamilton, Newey and current team chief Fred Vasseur would surely make the team in red a force to be reckoned with in the years to come, with the line-up evoking thoughts of a previously dominant Ferrari era led by Michael Schumacher, Jean Todt and Ross Brawn.

Adrian Newey has been strongly linked with Ferrari

Some reports have even gone as far as to say that Newey has signed with Ferrari, with a big money deal worth $105 million 'secretly signed' ahead of this year's Miami Grand Prix.

However, although his comments pre-date the above report, Newey's manager Eddie Jordan claimed in late May - well after the Miami Grand Prix - that Newey had not yet signed any contract.

Ferrari have also been warned that in their pursuit of Newey, they could push their current technical director Enrico Cardile into the arms of Aston Martin.

With the above said, Ferrari still seem like a very strong option for Newey.

The legendary allure of winning in red, the challenge that it presents, and the potential future opportunities outside of F1, previously referred to by Juan Pablo Montoya, could be the perfect package to tempt Newey to Maranello.

Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll has been trying to entice Adrian Newey to Aston Martin

Aston Martin and Lawrence Stroll have made no secret of their desire to entice Newey to the team.

Furthermore, it was recently reported that the engineer received a private tour around the Aston Martin factory, following talks with Stroll and that the Silverstone-based team were now the front-runners to land him.

Whilst the Italian media have since claimed that Ferrari remain in pole position, Aston Martin's projects outside of F1 could potentially attract Newey having already helped the brand design the Aston Martin Valkyrie (AM-RB 001) road car in collaboration with Red Bull.

Previous reports have suggested Newey had ruled out an Aston Martin switch, but a tour of their new facilities at Silverstone could potentially change his mind.

Adrian Newey would get the chance to work with Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin

Of course, the combination of one of Britain's greatest engineers and such an iconic British manufacturer would grab attention. Imagine the possibility of Newey designing a future James Bond car, for example.

In reality, though, Aston Martin simply may not be as attractive as propositions elsewhere. Compared to Ferrari, Aston Martin's driver pairing of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, does not possess the same appeal as that of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with Alonso at the tail-end of his career, and Stroll struggling for consistent performances.

With their current performance, which is a step down from their rivals, and driver lineup, Aston Martin still does not feel like a team yet capable of mounting a world championship challenge.

Outsider Chance: Williams and McLaren

Could Adrian Newey make a shock return to a former team?

As discussed previously, Newey has already designed winning cars for both Williams and McLaren, but what are the chances of him returning to one of his former teams?

Despite the engineer's iconic CV boasting the Williams FW18, which won 12 out of 16 races in 1996 and helped launch fellow Brit, Damon Hill, to a world championship, a last dance at Williams seems unlikely, even despite public pitches from team boss James Vowles and driver Alex Albon.

The team have reiterated their desire to return to their championship-winning ways, but that is undoubtedly an ambitious and long-term project, and with Newey nearing the end of his career, you have to consider whether this goal feels one too big before he decides to retire.

Another of Newey's former teams McLaren is also another potential option for the Red Bull technical chief. Newey previously served with the team from 1997-2005 and, unlike Williams, McLaren are once again a competitive force at the front of the grid.

However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has all but ruled out Newey moving to the team, reinforcing that he is happy with his technical team and Andrea Stella.

Could Adrian Newey retire?

Newey could abandon F1 altogether

Whilst there were initially some suggestions that Newey could call it a day in terms of his F1 career, following an interview hosted by friend and manager Eddie Jordan for Oyster Yachts, Newey confirmed he would not be retiring.

“Every day has just been a bonus really, I love what I do, so at some point I guess I’ll have a bit of a holiday and as Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, ‘I feel a little bit tired at the moment’, but at some point, I’ll probably go again,” Newey said during that interview.

So, it won't be retirement - but where will it be? Only time will tell.

