F1 team boss hints at next Newey move

Speculation surrounding the future of departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey shows no signs of disappearing any time soon - and now a rival Formula One boss has had his say.

Newey's decision to end an almost 20-year partnership with the team with whom he helped deliver 13 titles has been one of the sport's top stories in 2024, with questions lingering over what his next destination will be.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

The 65-year-old is widely regarded as the sport's greatest-ever designer, and will have no shortage of suitors as he assesses his options.

McLaren's Zak Brown is a big admirer of Adrian Newey

Lewis Hamilton could team up with Adrian Newey at Ferrari next season

Where will Newey end up?

Ferrari are one of the favourites to secure Newey's signature, something which - if achieved - would see the design guru join forces with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will make the switch from Mercedes to the Maranello-based outfit next season.

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, has admitted Newey would be a welcome addition to any team looking to mount a serious challenge to Red Bull, but refused to confirm whether the British giants would be a likely landing spot for the Brit, who previously won a constructors' title with the team back in 1998.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid Podcast, Brown said: “We’re very happy with what we have. Obviously he’s the most successful designer of all-time.

“It’s fascinating that he’s left, but let’s see what he does. He’s been doing this a long time.

“I think he’s going to take some time to figure out what he wants to do.

“I think he’ll continue in F1. I think he loves the sport so I think he’s definitely not done. Where he pops up, who knows?”

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Related