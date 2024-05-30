Adrian Newey targeted by SHOCK F1 team in ambitious move

The next destination for Adrian Newey after he leaves Red Bull is still up in the air - and a shock Formula 1 team is reportedly targeting the legendary engineer.

It was announced by Red Bull that Newey would be leaving the team in early 2025 after a trophy-laden 19 years with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Having joined Red Bull in 2006, shortly after their arrival in the sport and with their cars mired in the midfield, Newey designed the machines which have won them seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

The announcement of his departure sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock, with several teams keen to secure his signature.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Newey has been fundamental to Red Bull's success

Briatore targets Newey for Alpine

Ferrari have emerged as Newey's most likely destination according to most reports, while links with Aston Martin and Williams have also persisted.

But now, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sera, Alpine are the latest team to express their interest in the 65-year-old.

The publication claims that former Benetton and Renault team principal Flavio Briatore will return to the Enstone squad as a ‘special supervisor.’

Briatore, who has won championships with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, has not been involved with an F1 team since he was handed a lifetime ban from the sport in 2009 owing to his involvement in the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

Flavio Briatore is reportedly set to return to F1 with Alpine

Along with his arrival, Briatore is said to be targeting Newey as the latest addition to the team’s technical department. The Italian publication claims there is already talk of a temporary agreement, on the condition that the team is competitive by 2026.

