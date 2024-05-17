close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

Adrian Newey has revealed that he expects to move to a new F1 team following his departure from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey hints at 'terminal fallout' prompting switch to legendary team

Adrian Newey has admitted that a fallout prompted his switch to a legendary F1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff makes BOLD Mercedes upgrade prediction

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has issued a big prediction ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss admits frustrated star could have TORN team apart

A Formula 1 team principal has revealed that their star driver could have ripped them apart following one particularly challenging race last season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: How Ferrari found Bearman - inside the Scuderia's secretive scouting camp

Ollie Bearman, Ferrari's super-sub for Saudi Arabia, is preparing to jump back into the cockpit in Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes F1 Toto Wolff Adrian Newey Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
FIA and F1 release ODD statement as Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA and F1 release ODD statement as Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes compared in Ferrari repeat as F1 star involved in strange injury
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes compared in Ferrari repeat as F1 star involved in strange injury

  • Yesterday 05:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton names NUMBER ONE choice as Mercedes replacement

  • 1 minute ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 46 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

FIA and F1 release ODD statement as Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:57
F1 News

F1 star reveals KEY reason for signing with 'family-based' team

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit hails huge Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x