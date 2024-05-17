F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit
F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit
Adrian Newey has revealed that he expects to move to a new F1 team following his departure from Red Bull.
Newey hints at 'terminal fallout' prompting switch to legendary team
Adrian Newey has admitted that a fallout prompted his switch to a legendary F1 team.
Wolff makes BOLD Mercedes upgrade prediction
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has issued a big prediction ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
F1 boss admits frustrated star could have TORN team apart
A Formula 1 team principal has revealed that their star driver could have ripped them apart following one particularly challenging race last season.
EXCLUSIVE: How Ferrari found Bearman - inside the Scuderia's secretive scouting camp
Ollie Bearman, Ferrari's super-sub for Saudi Arabia, is preparing to jump back into the cockpit in Imola.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul