F1 News Today: Newey reveals F1 return plans and admits 'terminal fallout' led to team exit

Adrian Newey has revealed that he expects to move to a new F1 team following his departure from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey hints at 'terminal fallout' prompting switch to legendary team

Adrian Newey has admitted that a fallout prompted his switch to a legendary F1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff makes BOLD Mercedes upgrade prediction

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has issued a big prediction ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss admits frustrated star could have TORN team apart

A Formula 1 team principal has revealed that their star driver could have ripped them apart following one particularly challenging race last season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: How Ferrari found Bearman - inside the Scuderia's secretive scouting camp

Ollie Bearman, Ferrari's super-sub for Saudi Arabia, is preparing to jump back into the cockpit in Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Related