F1 legend highlights Norris MISTAKE after maiden win

Lando Norris' stunning drive at the Miami Grand Prix delivered a maiden Formula 1 victory for Brit, much to the delight of his fans and fellow drivers alike.

His near-flawless performance in Florida was enough to comfortably see off the challenge of championship leader Max Verstappen, who had to settle for second at a track which had previously delivered nothing but wins for the Dutchman.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

His triumph sparked wild celebrations in the McLaren paddock, with a delighted Norris admitting his success had been 'a long time coming'.

Norris clinched his first F1 victory in Miami

Restart could have ruined Norris' race

Despite being thoroughly impressed by the 24-year-old's overall performance, an F1 legend has picked out a moment of misjudgement which could have proved costly to his chances of securing the win.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, former F1 driver Martin Brundle said Norris made an error on the restart following a safety car deployment with 27 laps remaining, before going on to praise his recovery as he eased to victory.

“Once the safety car eventually picked up the new leader, Lando's only mistake on the day was on the restart," Brundle reflected.

“He needed to either launch off the apex of the effectively final turn 17, or run slowly to the finish line and then hit the throttle from there given the short run to the first braking zone.

Verstappen's perfect record in Miami is not over after his second-place finish

“Instead, he did something in the middle and with Verstappen already trying to hustle him along, it was a close call as to who between those two would lead when exiting the first corner.

“Norris braked late, just kept the car on track, and then settled down into a supremely confident drive to win by 7.6 seconds at the end of lap 57.

“The team feel they had enough race pace to win without the safety car, but we'll never know of course."

READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

Related