F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his championship lead.
The stage is set for a thrilling race in the Floridian city as Saturday's qualifying session saw a tight battle unfold at the Miami International Autodrome.
Verstappen finally claimed his first pole position in Miami, putting in a scorching lap to pip Charles Leclerc by a mere 0.141 seconds.
Joining them in front will be Carlos Sainz who secured a strong third place - just 0.073 seconds behind his team-mate.
Further down the grid, Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, will be starting fourth, looking to bridge the gap to the Ferraris and challenge for a podium finish, while Lando Norris in the McLaren rounds out the top five.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from seventh and eighth respectively, while Logan Sargeant will be looking to put on a strong showing for his home crowd as he starts from P17 in the Williams.
Miami Grand Prix - Sunday, May 5, 2024
The sixth race of the 2024 season kicks off today, Sunday, May 5, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 4pm Sunday
UK time: 9pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 10pm Sunday
United States (CDT): 3pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 6am Monday
South Africa: 10pm Sunday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
