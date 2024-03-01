Horner addresses apology claim after Verstappen stars in Bahrain
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has told three-time world champion Max Verstappen that there's 'nothing to be sorry about' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.
Verstappen stormed to pole position during qualifying, beating the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc by over two tenths of a second, despite having struggled during practice.
Mercedes' practice pace seemed to completely desert them, while no one could come close to the Dutchman, who took what will surely be the first of many pole positions in 2024.
As it turned out, Verstappen's first time completed in Q3 would have been enough for pole itself, but the 26-year-old decided to head out again and obliterated the opposition.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, could only manage to secure fifth spot, carrying on his poor qualifying form from 2023.
Verstappen takes Bahrain pole
After being told that his first lap time would have been enough for top spot, Verstappen apologised to his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, before Horner himself spoke to the Dutchman.
"Nothing to be sorry about Max," the under-fire Brit said.
"A very good start. Two tenths clear of Charles and three tenths clear of George."
Horner has recently been the subject of an internal investigation from his team into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations which he vehemently denies and was cleared of during the 'process'.
He was absent from the pit wall during FP3 following a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as reported by Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz, but was present during qualifying.
After qualifying, Verstappen had some kind words for his team following a very strong first qualifying session of the season.
"We did very well in that qualifying to get the most out of it," he said.
"So thank you to everyone. Well done."
