F1 star claims Schumacher 'DESERVES' return to the grid

Mick Schumacher has been backed for a sensational return to the Formula 1 grid by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Schumacher, who was Formula 3 champion in 2018 and Formula 2 champion in 2020, is a close friend of Ocon, with the pair being pictured on holiday together in between races.

Following his F2 success, Schumacher graduated to F1 in 2021 with Haas, partnering controversial Russian pay driver Nikita Mazepin.

In his rookie season, Schumacher - son of seven-time world champion Michael - showed glimpses of his speed in a poor car, making two Q2 appearances and beating Mazepin 19-1 in their intra-team qualifying battle. Mazepin was replaced by Kevin Magnussen before the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Dane finishing fifth in his comeback race.

Schumacher’s wait for points despite a maiden Q3 appearance in Spain ended at the British GP with an eighth-place finish, which included a late-race battle with Max Verstappen. However, despite adding to his tally with sixth at the Austrian GP, Schumacher was dropped from Haas at the end of 2022, with countryman Nico Hulkenberg replacing him for 2023.

With no full-time drives available for 2023, Schumacher spent the year on the sidelines as Mercedes reserve driver, ready to deputise if Lewis Hamilton or George Russell couldn't race.

But Schumacher will return to racing in 2024, joining Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme with the German driving the No 36 car alongside Nicolas Lapierre and Mathieu Vaxivere.

Other ex-F1 stars competing in this year’s WEC championship include Jenson Button, driving the No 38 Jota Porsche and Antonio Giovinazzi, who won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours for Ferrari.

“He’s one of the most talented drivers out there," Ocon said of Schumacher when asked by media at this week's Alpine launch event.

“He deserves a place in F1, he’s proved [himself] he’s Formula 3 champion, Formula 2 champion.

"He had two years in the back of a midfield car, but you need time to prove yourself in F1, learn things," he argued. "For sure, he deserves a seat in Formula 1."

