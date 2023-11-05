close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton disqualification sparks rule change talks as F1 star reveals crucial advantage over Verstappen

F1 teams are discussing a change to parc ferme rules during sprint weekends after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's US GP disqualifications.

Norris reveals key advantage over Verstappen

Lando Norris believes that McLaren have 'more power' than Red Bull, despite a slow start during the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint.

Perez laments Brazil sprint error but takes 'momentum' into race

Sergio Perez shared frustration after a poor start during the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint, but is hopeful that Sunday's race could lead to better things.

Leclerc boosted by his Ferrari ADVANTAGE heading into Brazilian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari may yet have a chance of fighting for glory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Stroll outlines HUGE target at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll believes that Aston Martin are unlikely to retain their position during the Brazilian Grand Prix, but is hopeful of a good result.

