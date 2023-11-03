close global

F1 News Today: Perez admits his seat is targeted as key Red Bull figure 'approached' by rival team

Sergio Perez has admitted that his recent race performances have put him under pressure, with a number of drivers 'wanting to be in that seat' at Red Bull.

Marko subject of STUNNING 'approach' from rival F1 team

Dr Helmut Marko has reportedly rejected an approach from an unnamed rival F1 team to join their ranks.

Hamilton unveils AMAZING tribute to F1 legend

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed a stunning tribute to the man he calls his 'childhood hero' - Ayrton Senna - at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin announce contract extension for key driver

Felipe Drugovich will remain as Aston Martin reserve driver in 2024, after the team announced that the young Brazilian had signed a contract extension.

F1 fans set for surcharge hit at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans heading to the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November will have to pay a little extra for their taxi rides.

