Ricciardo gives honest response over Red Bull F1 driver links

Daniel Ricciardo has said that he is putting all of his efforts into trying to impress his AlphaTauri team, despite rumours linking him to a Red Bull seat.

The Australian put in a phenomenal performance at the Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying fourth and finishing seventh in his AlphaTauri car, proving that he has what it takes to once again fight at the front.

That particular performance sent rumours around the paddock that Ricciardo could be in line to replace the struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull, and link up with his old team-mate Max Verstappen, whether that be in 2025 once Perez's contract has expired, or sooner.

With Liam Lawson being demoted to reserve driver at AlphaTauri despite some dazzling performances when deputising for Ricciardo, the Australian may feel like he is in pole position to take over from Perez when the time comes.

Ricciardo focusing on Alpha Tauri

Ricciardo finally scored his first points of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, having missed large chunks of 2023 due to being a reserve driver until July, and then suffering a nasty injury which left him unable to race in five races.

Those points scored have managed to drag the Faenza-based team into eighth in the constructors' standings.

“All the stuff around my contract next year has been related to AlphaTauri,” he said to the media before the Brazilian GP.

“I would say that's honestly as far as that goes.

”For me personally, having a weekend, like Mexico is just definitely good for the soul,” he added.

“And also for the team I haven't been here long but for them to be 10th in the Constructors Championship, and to jump two places in the space of two weekends was huge.

“I think that kind of creates a very happy atmosphere around everyone.

“I'm happy doing that and [will] try to just keep charging on where I am.”

