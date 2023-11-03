F1 star addresses speculation over Red Bull switch

Sam Cook

Friday 3 November 2023 13:42

Fernando Alonso has said he 'doesn't enjoy' rumours that have been linking him with a shock move to Red Bull at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old Spaniard is contracted with his Aston Martin team until at least the end of the 2024 season, but some have suggested that he could be in line to jump into Sergio Perez's seat, if the Mexican can't nail down second spot in the drivers' championship.

Alonso's performances have been sublime this season, and he has been rejuvenated with his new team, claiming seven podiums so far in 2023.

However, the team appear to have regressed in recent races, and have clearly been overtaken in performance by the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, as well as perhaps Williams and Alpine.

This had led to rumours that the Spaniard may look to jump ship in a last-ditch attempt to win an illusive third world championship title.

Fernando Alonso's 2023 performances have seen him mixing it with the very best in F1 once again

Fernando Alonso hasn't won the world championship since 2006

Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract may be in some danger, after some great performances from the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson

Alonso to Red Bull?

With Perez's poor performances piling on the pressure, Red Bull may be forced to react, with the likes of Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson being touted for the Mexican's seat alongside Max Verstappen.

However, Alonso has now ruled out that possibility, suggesting that the rumours have no base to them.

"These rumours are the normal paddock rumours from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers and this kind of thing, but I'm not into that game," he said ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I don't enjoy it (the rumours). All the rumours are coming from people that are not in this room, who are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything."

