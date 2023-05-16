Alonso bullish by naming THREE Grands Prix he can WIN in 2023

Harry Smith

Tuesday 16 May 2023 12:57

Fernando Alonso has explained the three Grands Prix that he can win in 2023 as he goes in search of his 33rd F1 victory.

The Spanish Grand Prix will mark the tenth anniversary of Alonso's most recent F1 win after he claimed victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the 2013 season.

A series of poor career choices and underwhelming machinery has prevented Alonso from battling at the front of the field since then, but that has all changed in 2023 with Aston Martin now comfortably the second-fastest team.

The 41-year-old has notched four podiums in the first five rounds of the 2023 season and has been the most consistent threat to Red Bull, but Alonso is still waiting for his first Grand Prix victory of the season.

Three shots at victory

When pressed by Sky Sports' Martin Brundle on whether he can win in 2023, Alonso said: "I think so, yes."

Alonso was, however, unsure of when this victory will come.

"I don't know," the Spaniard continued. "We seem to have a car that is maybe not the fastest on the straights. We need to improve that, but we are very good on the corners.

Alonso returned to the podium in Miami after finishing P4 in Baku

"So I would say that the slowest speeds of the championship, let's say Monaco, Budapest, Singapore.

"These kind of circuits, I think we put our main hopes at the moment."

"If one day there is a crack there [Red Bull], if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we're still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend."

