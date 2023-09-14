F1 News Today: Wolff weighs in on Hamilton's lost title to Verstappen as calls made to STRIP champion of crown and Vettel hints return
F1 News Today: Wolff weighs in on Hamilton's lost title to Verstappen as calls made to STRIP champion of crown and Vettel hints return
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton lost the drivers' championship in the 2021 season due to an F1 regulation change which targeted the Silver Arrows.
F1 journalist believes Schumacher should be STRIPPED of one of his titles
F1 journalist Roger Benoit believes that Michael Schumacher should be stripped of his 1994 world championship for causing a collision with Damon Hill on the final race of the season in Adelaide.
Vettel gives F1 COMEBACK update with fitness verdict
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has admitted that a return to F1 could be on the cards at some point in the future, hinting that he is "still race fit".
F1 world champion: Alonso 'NOT AS GOOD as the press claims he is'
1979 Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter believes two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is being overhyped by the media.
AlphaTauri announce F1 RETURN for Daniel Ricciardo
AlphaTauri have confirmed that Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to the F1 paddock in Singapore after a recent injury sidelined him during the Dutch Grand Prix.
EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility
Alex Albon's 2023 season is a year unlike any other in the Williams driver's Formula 1 past. After his 2019 debut, Albon is settling into life as a team's experienced lead driver for the first time in his career.
