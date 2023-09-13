Jay Winter

Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:57

1979 Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter believes two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is being overhyped by the media.

While the South African former driver admits that the Spaniard is "very good", the 73-year-old doesn't want F1 fans to get carried away about his ability.

"Fernando's obviously very good," remarked Scheckter when discussing Alonso's career with Stats Perform.

"I didn't like some of the stuff he did in his early career. I didn't like it very much at all, actually.

"But he's good, he's aggressive. I don't think he's as good as some of the press think he is. But he's doing a good job now, he's doing a great job."

Alonso picked up his seventh podium of the season after finishing second in Zandvoort

Will Alonso ever retire?

Alonso is currently competing in his 20th season in F1. The Spaniard currently sits third in the drivers' standings after delivering seven podium places for Aston Martin.

Despite his fine form, the question regarding when the 42-year-old will retire will always remain on people's lips. When asked what goes into making such a big decision, Sheckter said it's an entirely "personal thing".

"I used to say if I'm enjoying it, I'm not trying hard enough," said the former Ferrari driver.

"If you're enjoying it, then you're going to carry on longer and longer. You know, maybe I tried and pushed too hard to try and do it.

"So it's just such a personal thing."

Despite their flying start Aston Martin have dropped down to fourth place in the constructors' championship. Although Alonso has been the star for the team in green, all eyes will be on the under-pressure Lance Stroll who has 123 points less than his veteran team-mate.

