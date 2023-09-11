Alonso reveals ONE condition for STAYING in F1 beyond 2024

Shay Rogers

Monday 11 September 2023

Fernando Alonso has confirmed that he intends to keep driving in Formula 1 as long as he has a small shot at winning the world championship.

The 42 year old Spaniard shows no signs of slowing down after over two decades in the sport, leading Aston Martin’s resurgence through the F1 pack.

In fact, he believes that he would beat the all-eclipsing championship winning Alonso of 2006, because he believes he is more refined in almost every aspect of his game.

Alonso: I know I don’t have forever

“I know I don't have forever, but as long as there's a one per cent chance of winning the title again, I'll keep going,” he told Marca. “If it doesn't work out as a driver, maybe it will work out in a role outside the car.

“If I then win the world championship, that would also give me satisfaction, because then I could say I helped build it.”

Alonso celebrates his second F1 championship with Renault in 2006

Alonso was keen to point out the differences between the cars that he started out with, compared to what he races now, and the adaptability required to be successful.

“When I started in 2001, we still had an ignition switch in a largely analogue car. But more than two decades later, I see how technology is changing the game,” he said.

“If I had to race against the Alonso of 2006, I'd beat him exactly because of those details!”

Tied down with Aston Martin until the end of next season, expect to see 2024’s car play a big role in his decision to continue in the sport beyond his 22nd season.

