AlphaTauri announce F1 RETURN for Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri have confirmed that Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to the F1 paddock in Singapore after a recent injury sidelined him during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo had suffered a broken bone in his left hand during free practice at Zandvoort, putting his participation in subsequent races in question.

The incident occurred during FP2 at the Dutch GP when Ricciardo, trying to avoid a collision with compatriot Oscar Piastri, crashed into the barriers at Turn Three. This unfortunate incident resulted in a broken metacarpal for the Australian driver, requiring surgery to fix the issue.

Despite the setback, Ricciardo remained resolute, declaring on Instagram, "This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback." His determination and commitment to return to racing were evident from the outset.

In Ricciardo's absence, AlphaTauri called upon their reserve driver, the promising talent Liam Lawson, to step in alongside Yuki Tsunoda. The Kiwi driver will continue until the 'Honey Badger' is fully fit to return to the grid.

With Ricciardo's recovery remaining a top priority, the team has clarified via a press release that although he will be present at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, his time in Singapore will be solely for engineering purposes.

Consequently, he won't be available for any media and/or PR activities during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Fans of the Aussie racer will undoubtedly be eager to see him back in action on the track, but in the meantime, they can take solace in the fact that his determination to return is unwavering.

