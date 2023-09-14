Sidelined Schumacher reveals ambitious F1 plans

Jay Winter

Thursday 14 September 2023 07:57

Despite facing uncertainty regarding his seat in the 2024 Formula 1 season, Mick Schumacher is resolute in his pursuit of an F1 world championship.

The young German driver, who made his F1 debut in 2021 with the Haas F1 Team, has his eyes firmly set on securing a title in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Schumacher's journey to Formula 1 to a massive step forward when the 24-year-old won the F2 world championship with Prema.

His achievement earned him a place on the grid for the 2021 season working under Guenther Steiner.

Reflecting on the journey, Schumacher opened up on two of his major goals.

"After winning the [F2] World Championship and achieving my first goal, which was getting into Formula 1, the second goal is still open," he said to Sky Germany.

"I want to become a world champion, and I'm still working on that."

Mick Schumacher has impressed various Mercedes higher-ups after testing the W14

Schumacher has faced a number of setbacks whilst trying to find a way back onto the F1 grid.

The son of the seven-time world champion was meant to partner Yuki Tsunoda at the start of the 2022 season, with AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost fully in favour of the 24-year-old.

However, a Helmut Marko-shaped roadblock stood in his way. The Red Bull advisor blocked the move from happening and opted to pick Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman was after just 10 races.

Unfortunately for Schumacher, Toto Wolff has revealed that the doors for an F1 race seat in the 2024 season "seem to be closed", with timing potentially not aligning with the former Haas driver's aspirations.

