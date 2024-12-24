How Formula One Fans Are Benefiting from Tech to Track Their Favorite Drivers

For as long as there have been races, the world of Formula 1 has been associated with the latest technological innovations. From the best power units to the latest emissions-reducing technology, F1 has been at the forefront of advancement.

This technology has spilled over into the fanbase too, and fans can stay updated with all their favorite drivers. From broadcasting technology to mobile apps and social media, here’s how fans can stay in on all the action.

Mobile Apps To Stay Up To Date With Formula 1

Advancements in technology have allowed users to stay up to date with races (and everything happening between race weekends) thanks to mobile apps.

Broadcasters like ESPN and Sky Sports, have also released apps that allow fans to carry the race in their pockets. The Sky Sports App enables users to listen to live team radios, view all the onboard cameras, and use the “Battle Channel” to view a split screen of two drivers fighting for an overtake. ESPNF1 offers features like the latest news, race commentary, and the F1 calendar, complete with interactive maps for each event.

Racify is an independent app that allows you to create widgets on your home screen to track the latest stats, results, and news.

Tech Used During Grand Prix Broadcasts

All Formula 1 fans know of the onboard cameras that allow them to ride along on top of the cars, but there is a lot more tech used by official race broadcasters that viewers might not be aware of.

Firstly, there is the tech used in the car’s front wing. Inside the wing, some chips are in contact with mobile transmitters along the track, which ensures that images are broadcast live. These chips also benefit the drivers, as they pick up when there is a yellow or red flag, and the information is relayed into the cockpit.

Then there are the helmet cams, a small camera tucked into the padding inside a driver’s helmet. This live footage delivers the driver's point of view to the viewers.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also used real-time during races or qualifying to create on-screen graphics. From the number of laps to overtake a specific driver to which drivers are excelling in which part of the track, AI ensures that F1 fans know exactly what is happening to their favorite drivers.

The car also has a gyro cam, which stabilizes the image as the driver takes high-speed corners or swerves past other cars on track. This camera can automatically follow the overtaken car, giving viewers the full experience of the overtake.

Social Media Engagement

Social media can’t be ignored when discussing tech and fan engagement. Fans can watch live streams, follow their favorite drivers and teams, and get direct insight into their lives on and off the track. Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube are popular options for fans to get behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of F1 drivers.

