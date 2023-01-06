Download the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here!

Sam Hall

Friday 6 January 2023 12:26

GPFans has launched its digital calendar for the 2023 F1 season and you can download it here!

The new campaign starts on Sunday, March 3, with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will be fought over nine months before coming to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 26.

Qatar makes its permanent return to the calendar, whilst Las Vegas debuts, taking the total of confirmed races for the year to 23.

You can download the GPFans F1 2023 calendar HERE!

Put the F1 2023 calendar in your pocket

GPFans has created a downloadable calendar for the 2023 F1 season that you can put in your digital calendar with the push of a button.

This will automatically keep you informed throughout the year of the start times of each session across every race weekend of the season.

How does it work?

It's very simple. You can download the Formula 1 calendar to your computer or mobile device of choice.

You then open the downloaded file and you can synchronise it with your Google, Outlook or iCalendar accounts at the touch of a button.

Should starting times of certain sessions change during the season, these will automatically change in your calendar.