Hamilton Ibiza trip sparks NEW dating rumours despite Shakira links as Schumacher lands HISTORIC Mercedes drive - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Sunday 16 July 2023 00:30

Lewis Hamilton's love life is again on the lips of F1 fans after he was spotted on a yacht on his week off without an F1 race.

Mick Schumacher lands Mercedes drive with father's F1 car

Mick Schumacher will drive his father's Mercedes W02 from 2011 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday.

Norris appearance thwarted as Goodwood CANCEL Saturday Festival of Speed

Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to severely adverse weather forecasts.

Ricciardo expects RAPID AlphaTauri start and outlines season targets

Daniel Ricciardo believes he will be immediately up to speed when he makes his return to F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 world champion expects Hamilton TITLE challenge to Verstappen

Jenson Button is adamant that Lewis Hamilton can fight for the 2024 F1 world title, if Mercedes produce the right car.

Domenicali hints at V10 style return in 2026 F1 engine regulations

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed exactly what he wants the 2026 engine regulations to provide.

