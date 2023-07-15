Ricciardo expects RAPID AlphaTauri start and outlines season targets

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 20:57 - Updated: 20:58

Daniel Ricciardo believes he will be immediately up to speed when he makes his return to F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old comes in as a replacement for Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, who was let go by the Red Bull-affiliated team in order to make room for Ricciardo.

The Hungaroring is a track where Ricciardo won in 2014 in his debut year with Red Bull and his record is impressive which could bode well for his first race of the season.

Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull as a reserve driver after McLaren opted to sign Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season instead of keeping the 'Honey Badger'.

READ MORE: Schumacher names SURPRISE possible replacement for Perez

Red Bull expects results

Nyck de Vries failed to score a point in his 10 races for AlphaTauri

“They (Red Bull) expect results and performances. It’s hard to define what that is until I get in the car," Ricciardo said in an interview with the official Formula 1 YouTube channel.

“Is it a P8 or is it a P14? There’s no pressure until after the summer break but I don’t expect to get off to a slow start.”

Ricciardo will be thrown in at the deep end with back-to-back races in Hungary and Belgium before the summer break throughout the majority of August.

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power