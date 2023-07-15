Norris appearance thwarted as Goodwood CANCEL Saturday Festival of Speed

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 10:57

Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to severely adverse weather forecasts.

The decision was made on Friday evening (14 July) in order to preserve the safety of everybody attending the event, which is a highlight of the motorsport calendar each year.

Winds of up to 60mph had been forecast for the area as had thunderstorms and the threat of injury to spectators was too much to risk.

It is a disappointment for many hoping to attend on Saturday as current F1 star Lando Norris was due to attend and drive up the hill in an old McLaren.

As well as the Brit, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel were due to appear but they will at least be there on Sunday too, while Norris' place will be taken by Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: Cult hero F1 car sells SUPER CHEAP at Goodwood auction as top seller nears £3m

The first time

Sebastian Vettel was due to drive one of his old F1 car collection on sustainable fuel up the famous hillclimb course

"It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023)," a statement from the organisers read.

"After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30-year history.

"The event will resume as planned on Sunday."

READ MORE: Who is Naomi Schiff? All you need to know about the Sky F1 star