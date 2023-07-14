Cult hero F1 car sells SUPER CHEAP at Goodwood auction as top seller nears £3m

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 23:12

The Goodwood Festival of Speed auction saw some famous F1 cars under the hammer, as well as automobilia.

Most notably, Giancarlo Fisichella's cult hero of a car that took pole for Force India at the Belgian Grand Prix of 2009 - and went on to finish second - was available to buy.

And it went for a very cheap price compared to the likely millions the team poured in to try and make it as fast as possible.

The winning bid was a measly £70,000 but it wasn't the only F1 car to be sold at the auction, held by Bonham's.

The Lotus Mugen of 1993 and 1994, as driven by Johnny Herbert, was sold for £84,000 and Martin Brundle's former Tyrell sold for just £57,500.

The most expensive "F1" car to sell was the Lotus Type 125 from 2013, which was built to be bought by the public as a mock F1 car. That sold for £250,000.

Moss and Andretti items go unsold

A car formerly owned by 1996 world champion Damon Hill made a handy price under the hammer

Earlier in the auction, a former race suit of Sir Stirling Moss went unsold due to not reaching the reserve estimate and the same fate came for a signed helmet of Mario Andretti's.

Lewis Hamilton saw two of his former F1 pieces sold but Damon Hill's old AC Cobra Mk IV failed to reach its estimate, with the highest bid at £70,000.

Away from F1, an Audi Quattro S1 Group B rally car went for an astonishing £1,000,000, although it was estimated to make even more than that.

The biggest sale of the whole auction came with a Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition, which very nearly reached the three-million mark, selling for £2,950,000.

