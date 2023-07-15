Domenicali hints at V10 style return in 2026 F1 engine regulations

Joe Ellis

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed exactly what he wants the 2026 engine regulations to provide.

The as-yet-undecided regulations are a major topic for the F1 teams who are all trying to get them to suit their preferences.

A meeting at the Belgian Grand Prix could see a decision get closer but it would likely require cooperation from the teams overall.

Domenicali, though, knows what he wants and he believes F1 fans will agree, with many supporters longing for the days from pre-2014 when cars ran V10 or V8 engines that produced spectacular sounds.

More noise

Ford will enter the sport in partnership with Red Bull from 2026, thanks to the new regulations coming into effect

"If we can be effective in the study and production of sustainable fuel, we will be able to think about the next generation of power units, focusing on lightness,” Domenicali said to Motorsport.com.

“We want a competitive engine, with many horsepower and also with a great sound. 99.9 per cent of people want to hear a Formula 1 sound on track again, and that's something we've put on the table.

“Today we are in a transition phase, where large manufacturers need to develop hybrid and electric technologies since they are part of their sales portfolio,

“But I believe if we do a good job with sustainable fuels, we will be able to have simplified engines in a few years with a lower impact on weight. It's something we'll soon start thinking about."

