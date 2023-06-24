Domenicali reveals PERFECT number of races for F1 calendar

Joe Ellis

Saturday 24 June 2023 11:57

Stefano Domenicali has revealed what he believes is the perfect number of races for an F1 season.

There will be 22 races in 2023 after the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix but that number could rise to 24 in 2024.

Imola itself is planned to return to the schedule after its forced cancellation due to flooding but the return of China is also expected.

Domenicali, the CEO of F1, believes that number of 24 is just about right for F1 without over-diluting the year with too many Grands Prix.

READ MORE: F1 chief Domenicali makes PROMISE that will DELIGHT fans

Flooding in the Emila Romagna region, including parts of the Imola paddock, forced the race to be cancelled

24 the required number

"What we want to do next year is 24 and I think 24 is the right number," he said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

"It’s the number that is required within the market. I would say it’s the right balance between that, the complexity of the logistics and of the people that are working.

"I would say this is the number which we should target to be stable for a long time."

European rotation on the cards

"In Europe, I am expecting to see races where the rotational principle could be applied," Domenicali continued.

"There are already talks with some of them and this is something that in the next two years we are going to clarify formally."

"Historical races will always be part of the calendar, but there is the need for some of them to recognise the changes that they have to make on the infrastructure.

"Fans are coming more and more with different needs. If you do not give them what they deserve, it’s not historical anymore, is it?

"Two years ago, when there was discussion that Belgium is out of the calendar. The answer was Belgium is on the calendar, but they reacted very well.

"They invested in infrastructure that is related to the best experience that we want to give to the fans."

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group