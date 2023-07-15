F1 world champion expects Hamilton TITLE challenge to Verstappen

Joe Ellis

Jenson Button is adamant that Lewis Hamilton can fight for the 2024 F1 world title, if Mercedes produce the right car.

The Silver Arrows have not got close to Red Bull all season and the seven-time champion has had to settle for a handful of podiums rather than wins so far this year.

His last win came in 2021 during his epic title fight with Max Verstappen, who has a 99-point championship lead this season having won the 2022 crown at a canter.

But even though Hamilton's future is not secured beyond the end of 2023, Button expects him to be fighting at the front for the German manufacturer.

Button: Lewis will be ready

Lewis Hamilton has scored four podiums in 2023 but he is yet to beat Max Verstappen, as is anyone not in a Red Bull

“I think next year there’s every possibility Mercedes would be quite a great team," Button told On Track GP.

“They’re a little bit behind Red Bull at the moment so it’s tricky as the regulations don’t really change.

“But if anyone can challenge them, it’s definitely Mercedes. Lewis will be ready there to fight for the championship.”

