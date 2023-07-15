Mick Schumacher lands Mercedes drive with father's F1 car

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 19:57

Mick Schumacher will drive his father's Mercedes W02 from 2011 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday (16 July).

Michael Schumacher spent his final three years in F1 with the German manufacturer, effectively setting them up for dominance in the turbo hybrid era as Lewis Hamilton replaced him for the 2013 season and beyond.

He never achieved a race win with the Silver Arrows despite claiming 91 in his previous stint in the sport where he won seven world titles.

His son, who drove in F1 for two seasons with Haas before being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 campaign, is now a part of the Mercedes team as the reserve driver.

Goodwood celebration

The great, good, new, old and bizarre are all on show at the ultimate car fanatic's event

Not only will Schumacher Jr drive the W02 in front of a sold-out crowd on the grounds of Goodwood Estate but he will also wear the same overalls and helmet his father used during the 2011 season.

Goodwood was forced to cancel its Saturday plans due to high winds forecast and possible thunderstorms, which saw Lando Norris' appearance at the festival thwarted.

Sebastian Vettel, Oscar Piastri and Mika Hakkinen will all drive up the hill on Sunday along with Schumacher and a host of historic and modern machinery of both two and four-wheels.

A highlight of the Goodwood weekend is the timed shootout on Sunday afternoon where hillclimb cars go to battle to be the fastest of all up the famous ribbon of tarmac.

Ex-F1 driver Max Chilton set a new all-time record in 2022 as he completed the course in 39.08 seconds in the McMurtry Speirling.

