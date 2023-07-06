Italian GP set for MAJOR change as Pirelli reschedule new qualifying format

Joe Ellis

Thursday 6 July 2023 17:25

The Italian Grand Prix will have a new-look qualifying format in 2023 after a rescheduling was forced on F1.

Pirelli and F1 wanted to introduce the new system, which would see all three tyre compounds used, at two races this season.

The Hungarian GP will be the first time the format will be seen with hard tyres mandated for Q1, mediums for Q2 and softs for Q3.

It was set to occur for the first time at the Emilia Romagna GP but F1 was forced to cancel the race due to flooding that devastated the local area and parts of the Imola circuit.

Monza's qualifying problem

Qualifying in Monza can sometimes be rather farcical with nobody wanting to lead the train and give a slipstream to them all on their fastest laps.

Notably in 2019, only two drivers reached the chequered flag at the end of Q3 as all 10 drivers were trying not to lead through Curva Grande.

Monza is often the scene of wild celebrations from the ever-passionate Tifosi fans

This new system is unlikely to prevent that although it may see drivers stay out all session in Q1 to get the most out of the hardest tyres available.

One way F1 could avoid slipstream carnage in qualifying would be to have one-shot qualifying where one driver goes at a time so nobody benefits from a tow at any stage.

