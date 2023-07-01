Stewards PUNISH Hamilton and Verstappen delivers X-rated radio rant as argument continues – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 1 July 2023 00:27

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has been fined after speeding in the pitlane during FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen blasts JOYLESS Red Bull Ring regulations in four-letter radio rant

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was not impressed with the track limits at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, despite finishing top of the pile for Sunday's race.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton says something HAS TO change as Verstappen dispute continues

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he was not talking about ‘any one particular person’ when he suggested a mandated date for when Formula 1 teams can start to work on their car for the following season.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo NOT Red Bull's replacement driver as Perez falls ill

Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has revealed that Sergio Perez's replacement at the Austrian Grand Prix would've been the 21-year-old Liam Lawson rather than official reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez RAGES at F1 rule whilst blaming Albon for Q2 exit

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez has unleashed his frustration over the implementation of track limits, after being eliminated in the second round of qualifying when he had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen and Russell PLEAD with F1 for major rule change

Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and George Russell are hoping F1 return to the glory days of racing with eardrum-shattering engines.

➡️ READ MORE