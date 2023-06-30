Hamilton PUNISHED by Austrian Grand Prix stewards

Jay Winter

Friday 30 June 2023 19:57

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has been fined €100 after speeding in the pitlane during FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Briton exceeded the pitlane's 80 km/h speed limit by 0.2 km/h, resulting in a fine equivalent to £86 from the FIA.

Hamilton finished the first and only free practice session of the weekend fourth fastest behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and both the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton (car 44) was caught speeding in the pitlane during FP1

Hamilton will be looking to overcome the slap on the wrist ahead of the Friday qualifying session for Sunday's race.

The seven-time world champion will be on the hunt for his third podium place in a row this weekend at Red Bull's home race.

