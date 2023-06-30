Verstappen and Russell PLEAD with F1 for major rule change

Jay Winter

Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and George Russell are hoping F1 return to the glory days of racing with eardrum-shattering engines.

Ever since the quieter hybrid engines replaced the roaring V8s in 2014, many fans have been clamouring for the return of high-decibel monsters. Now, their desires have found support from none other than F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

Domenicali has made a promise that the new 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engines, slated to debut in 2026, will bring back the louder engine noise. "We want to ensure that the engine sounds will be louder again, as it is part of our emotions," emphasised Domenicali to 3AW Melbourne.

"It is truly what our fans want to hear, and it is our duty to advocate for it."

In fact, Domenicali himself is a strong advocate for engines with that distinct and captivating sound. "We need to have a different sound. That is music to my ears," he added.

Drivers are also voicing their support for engines with a more thunderous roar.

Mercedes driver Russell goes as far as to draw a comparison to the Citroen Saxo to emphasise the need for an improved soundscape.

"In the past, the Saxo in England often received a special exhaust system that made it sound like a supercar.

"It was only when it turned the corner that you realised it was a compact car.

"The perception of speed is greatly influenced by the volume."

Domenicali is pushing for engines to get louder in the future while introducing sustainable fuels

Two-time world champion Verstappen has fond memories of the V10 era, the time when his dad raced at motorsport's pinnacle.

"They bring more emotions and give you goosebumps," he said referring to louder engines.

"In the past, you could hear the engines screaming from a distance during free practice. I always loved that."

With Domenicali's firm commitment to restoring the thunderous engine noise and the drivers echoing the sentiment, the future of F1 is set to become even more exhilarating.

Fans can look forward to a future where the symphony of powerful engines once again reverberates through the F1 circuits, intensifying the thrilling experience for all.

