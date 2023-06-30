Ricciardo NOT Red Bull's replacement driver as Perez falls ill

Jay Winter

Friday 30 June 2023 17:42

Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has revealed that Sergio Perez's replacement at the Austrian Grand Prix would've been the 21-year-old Liam Lawson rather than official reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez's absence from the track on Thursday was attributed to illness, as he had come down with a cold and needed time to recover.

The Mexican's absence kicked up an array of speculation as his future in a Red Bull seat grows evermore uncertain after he failed to reach Q3 at three consecutive Grand Prix.

Now, Andreas Haupt from Auto Motor und Sport has reported that Marko revealed Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson would've been Perez's replacement as Ricciardo is not in Austria.

#F1: Perez has had a cold yesterday. But he is ready to participate, says Helmut Marko. Liam Lawson would have been his replacement, as Ricciardo is not in Austria. #AMuS — Andreas Haupt (@andihaupt1) June 30, 2023

Right place right time, almost

Liam Lawson (right) is tipped to be Red Bull's next best thing

The young New Zealander, who competes in the Japanese Super Formula series, was available as there was no race scheduled for him in Japan this weekend, allowing him to be present in the F1 paddock.

However, Max Verstappen's team-mate has since made a swift recovery with Red Bull expecting the 33-year-old to take part in the first free practice session of the weekend.

Although Lawson's opportunity to showcase his skills in Perez's absence didn't materialise, Ricciardo may have reason to worry about the depth of Red Bull's talent pool as the Australian looks for a way back on the grid for the 2024 season.

