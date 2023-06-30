Verstappen blasts JOYLESS Red Bull Ring regulations in four-letter radio rant

Jay Winter

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was not impressed with the track limits at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, despite finishing top of the pile for Sunday's race.

The Dutchman had a lap time deleted in Q2 for just nudging past the white line at the edge of the track, and reacted furiously on team radio before criticising the regulation after the session.

His team-mate Sergio Perez had all of his own flying laps scrubbed in Q2, leaving him starting Sunday's race 15th.

“This is a joke honestly with these track limits," Verstappen said over the radio. "**** ridiculous.”

Reflecting on his pole position, Verstappen outlined how difficult it was to keep inside the limits on such a narrow circuit.

“It was very difficult because of all the track limits," he said in his post-qualifying interview. "We don’t do this on purpose, but with these speeds and all these high-speed corners, it’s so hard to judge the white line.

"That’s why I think you could see today a lot of people were getting caught out, including myself."

Verstappen qualified P1 for the fourth Grand Prix in a row as he aims for his fifth consecutive win

'Takes the joy out'

Verstappen stated that qualifying was more about sure "surviving" than it was about setting the timing screen alight.

"Honestly, it was about surviving, even in Q3, the first lap you just want a banker lap, which takes out the joy a little bit," he said. "I think we still did a good enough lap. Very happy with being on pole, but it’s still a very long weekend ahead as well."

The Dutchman also spoke on how the size of the 2023 cars makes it very difficult to navigate his team's home track.

“[Track limits] are always very tricky around here," he said. "The cars are big, they’re heavy. To judge it on a line this wide with these speeds is incredibly hard.

“We know that this is quite a different weekend with the whole format. Of course, very happy with today. Tomorrow again is a very different day I think, but at least the car is quick."

Saturday will be all about the sprint race as fans will be praying for a bit of rain to spice up the grid lineup.

