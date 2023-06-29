AlphaTauri to LEAVE F1 as Schumacher given race hope and Hamilton BLAMED for driver's struggles – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 29 June 2023 00:27

AlphaTauri will be renamed for the 2024 season, Helmut Marko has confirmed, with the junior team to 'follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow'.

Wolff NOT ruling out a race seat for Schumacher

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says other teams are missing out on Mick Schumacher's talents and lauded his impact as a reserve driver.

Marko puts BLAME on Hamilton for current F1 star's struggles

Helmut Marko has claimed two Lewis Hamilton crashes were crucial in stopping Alex Albon thrive at Red Bull.

LEGENDARY F1 team announce celebrations ahead of remarkable milestone

Williams have announced their upcoming celebrations for their 800th Grand Prix this year, with fans able to toast the milestone at Silverstone and in Budapest.

Most valuable teams in Formula 1 REVEALED

Ferrari have been named the most valuable team in Formula 1 despite their recent struggles, with the Italian giants' incredible legacy and historic brand giving them a step up on their rivals.

Alonso admits Austrian GP feature will HURT Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has claimed that the hectic Austrian Grand Prix schedule will damage Aston Martin's bid to fully optimise their recent upgrades.

