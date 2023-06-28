Most valuable teams in Formula 1 REVEALED

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 28 June 2023 21:57

Ferrari have been named the most valuable team in Formula 1 despite their recent struggles, with the Italian giants' incredible legacy and historic brand giving them a step up on their rivals.

The new analysis published by Sportico named the Scuderia as the only team on the grid worth more than $3bn, followed by Mercedes and reigning champions Red Bull at $2.7bn and $2.42bn respectively.

The analysis stands as a reminder that Ferrari remain one of the cornerstones of the sport, despite being arguably just the fourth fastest team on the grid this season.

Ferrari and Mercedes were also the two teams who made the biggest operating profits in 2022, the former in part thanks to the extra $35m they receive from F1.

Best of the rest

McLaren, Aston Martin and Alpine respectively are the three other teams valued at over $1bn, with the former two running an operating loss in 2022.

McLaren's loss was 'only' $8m, while Aston dropped $55m. That loss for Lance Stroll's team was due in last part to the new $276m facility they're building.

Williams were the only other team not to make an operating profit in 2022, also landing just ninth in the 'value' rankings at barely a quarter of Ferrari's numbers.

Formula 1 team values

Ferrari: $3.13bn

Mercedes: $2.7bn

Red Bull: $2.42bn

McLaren: $1.56bn

Aston Martin: $1.14bn

Alpine: $1.08bn

AlphaTauri: $905m

Alfa Romeo: $815m

Williams: $795m

Haas: $710m

