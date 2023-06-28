Marko confirms END of AlphaTauri in Formula 1

Dan Davis

Wednesday 28 June 2023 20:57

AlphaTauri will be renamed for the 2024 season, Helmut Marko has confirmed, with the junior team to 'follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow'.

The constructor have struggled with performance issues and inconsistency over the past couple of seasons and Red Bull are now aiming to correct their downward trajectory by stepping in and supplying them with more parts moving forward.

This would mark a significant change in their partnership and a potential return to the original dynamic between Red Bull and Toro Rosso, when the former worked closely with their sister team on engineering and mechanics.

Currently, AlphaTauri operate independently, but their slide down the standings marks a stark contrast to the years they spent holding their own in the midfield.

Unsurprisingly, Marko has spoken openly about his displeasure with their struggles and revealed that sweeping changes will be made across the board.

READ MORE: Marko backs Horner in MISTAKE claim to sign Red Bull driver

Marko: Own approach 'wrong way to go'

"AlphaTauri will have two new leaders in 2024, Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer. There will be new sponsors and a new name," Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

"The orientation is clear: follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow. Own designs are the wrong way to go."

Specific details on other tweaks at AlphaTauri have not been confirmed but, based on this year's form, there may also be a change in the driver's line-up.

Asked whether Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries are in the team's plans for next year, Marko was non-committal.

Helmut Marko has praised Yuki Tsunoda's displays this year

"Basically, Yuki is having a very good season with unfortunate results and penalties, but the performance is right," he added.

"With Nyck de Vries, however, we are not satisfied, we are looking at that as well."

AlphaTauri have mustered up just one victory in their short history, with Pierre Gasly clinching an unlikely win at the Italian Grand Prix in 2020.

This year, they find themselves bottom of the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: Perez loyalty may force Red Bull driver AWAY from team