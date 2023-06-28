LEGENDARY F1 team announce celebrations ahead of remarkable milestone

Dan Davis

Williams have announced their upcoming celebrations for their 800th Grand Prix this year, with fans able to toast the milestone at Silverstone and in Budapest.

The iconic constructor is pulling out all the stops to mark the occasion, with a series of events and activities designed to help them honour their heritage.

The British Grand Prix was set to become Williams' remarkable eighth centennial but due to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month, the landmark will now move to the upcoming showpiece in Hungary.

However, to ensure that their fans back home are also able to join in with the party, Williams have opted to hold celebrations across both weekends.

The FW45, driven by Alex Albon and rookie Logan Sargeant, will sport a special bespoke livery designed for the race at Silverstone, while the car will be adorned with an eye-catching emblem in Budapest to continue the festivities.

Sir Frank Williams remembered

Pertinently, the design at Silverstone will pay homage to the late, great Sir Frank Williams, the team's founder, as well as their illustrious history.

Former F1 world champion and current Williams ambassador Jenson Button will also jump behind the wheel of the 1992 championship-winning FW14B and complete several demonstration laps on Sunday.

As well as the on-track action, Williams will open a fanzine in Piccadilly, London. The area will be open from Monday to Sunday during the British Grand Prix week and the team have promised an 'immersive experience' for motorsport enthusiasts.

Furthermore, fans will be able to meet Albon, Sargeant, Button and team principal James Vowles in person and experience state-of-the-art driving simulators.

Williams' livery at Silverstone will pay tribute to the late, great Sir Frank Williams

Supporters can purchase exclusive Williams merchandise in the fanzine, too, while the event will feature an education area aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators in Formula 1.

"Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing,' Vowles said. "We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.

"Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine Constructors' championships and seven Drivers' titles to our name we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.

"We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future."

