Wolff NOT ruling out a race seat for Schumacher

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 28 June 2023 07:57

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says other teams are missing out on Mick Schumacher's talents and lauded his impact as a reserve driver.

The former F2 champion and son of legendary seven-time title winner Michael has had to be content with a role as reserve driver at Mercedes this year after losing his race seat at Haas.

He was put under increasing pressure by Haas boss Guenther Steiner in 2022 following a series of expensive shuts and they decided to let him go in favour of bringing in veteran Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher is the backup option to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell but Wolff says the German without question has a future on the grid.

"I think teams are missing out, to be honest. I think he was burned last year," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"You need to give and provide an environment and framework that is different to every driver, we are all different human beings. And whoever gets him will have a very good pilot."

Schumacher's relationship with his old boss Steiner deteriorated

Current route for Schuey looks tricky

Options are fairly limited for Schumacher to rejoin the grid next year with Mercedes retaining Russell and verging on agreeing a fresh deal with Hamilton.

As it stands, there are seats open for next year at Alfa Romeo, Williams, AlphaTauri, and Haas though a return to the latter is out of the question given his and Steiner's strained relationship.

Wolff says he will continue to talk up Schumacher's talents and has praised his work behind the scenes.

"I'm not even sure that we can facilitate [a seat], because every time we speak highly of him, somebody feels to say something negative," the Austrian said.

"Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick, that's what I'm doing.

"In the simulator with his feedback, that is a tremendous advantage on some of the European grands prix having him in the sim overnight and providing data for the Saturday is a super advantage for us."

