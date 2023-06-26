Lauren Sneath

Toto Wolff has denied Helmut Marko’s claims that the Mercedes team principal tried to arrange a meeting with Red Bull to discuss Mick Schumacher’s future.

The young driver started his F1 career with Haas but was not kept on after the 2022 season. Mercedes then took him on as a reserve driver.

Schumacher intends to return to the grid next year – but the question is, where will he fit?

Marko, the Red Bull advisor, suggested to German TV channel Sport 1 that Wolff had offered Schumacher as a driver for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri.

He also blasted the team principal for allegedly playing politics with Schumacher's future.

He told the channel earlier this month: “It was mentioned at a meeting. It's just stupid that Mr Wolff at the same time openly made politics against us at the FIA again. With that, the topic was off the table.

"Why should we take Schumacher? He is a Mercedes driver, Mr Wolff is responsible for him.

“If he thinks so highly of him, why not let him drive in his own team or use his influence to get him into a customer team like Williams?”

Wolff hits back against Marko’s claim

Wolff has denied the Red Bull advisor’s claim that he sought a meeting.

However, he has been open about his desire to help Schumacher find a full-time race seat for next season.

Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes

Asked how Mercedes could help the young driver back onto the grid, Wolff said: “I'm not even sure that we can facilitate, because every time we speak highly on him somebody feels to say something negative.

“As a little aside, I never spoke to Red Bull leadership about giving Mick a place there the way it was said by Helmut.

“Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick, that's what I'm doing. But at the end, it's every team's authority to decide on the drivers.”

