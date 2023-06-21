Team boss shuts down 'WASTE OF TIME' Schumacher talks with Red Bull

Dan McCarthy

Toto Wolff says no talks took place with Red Bull surrounding a possible move to AlphaTauri for Mick Schumacher.

The former Haas man, who was dropped by Guenther Steiener's team at the end of the 2022 season, is currently the reserve driver at the Silver Arrows after failing to get a race seat.

The German driver, son of legendary seven-time champion Michael, was linked with a switch to AlphaTauri at the beginning of the season, according to outgoing team boss Franz Tost, but they opted to give Nyck De Vries a drive instead.

Dutchman De Vries has struggled with the Red Bull sister team and that led to speculation that he could be replaced before so long.

As such, rumours swirled that Schumacher could be poached from Mercedes with Wolff and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff reportedly discussing the matter.

Wolff has shut down those stories however, saying any talks with Red Bull would have been a "waste of time".

Schumacher could have been in the AlphaTauri if things worked out differently

“I’ve never spoken to the Red Bull management about whether Mick can get a place there,” he told Motorsport-Total.com.

The Austrian does says that any team wishing to pursue Schumacher would be getting a very capable driver despite his struggles with the Haas team which saw him have a few expensive shunts.

“To be honest, I think he was burned last year,” Wolff said. “I think whoever wants him would get a good driver.

“But in the end it’s up to the other teams to decide for themselves which drivers they want.

“I can’t tell the teams we have contracts with that they have to use our back-up driver but I think they’re missing something.”

