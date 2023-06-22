Hamilton makes ALARMING admission as Schumacher talks shut down and former champ set to RETURN – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has claimed that the upgraded version of the W14 doesn't feel like a 'huge difference' to the car that Mercedes started the year with.
Team boss shuts down 'WASTE OF TIME' Schumacher talks with Red Bull
Toto Wolff says no talks took place with Red Bull surrounding a possible move to AlphaTauri for Mick Schumacher.
Former world champion keen for racing RETURN in 2024
Jenson Button has admitted that he would like to return to motor racing full-time in 2024, after competing in various series this year.
F1 star says GOODBYE to beloved team member and reveals FERRARI move
Yuki Tsunoda wished a heartfelt goodbye to a member of the Alpha Tauri personnel on Instagram - before jumping into the lake with him at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.
Football superstar NEYMAR could be the catalyst for a big change to F1
An incident involving Brazilian footballer Neymar at the Spanish Grand Prix could pave the way for changes to the F1 grid procedure in the future, according to FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Ferrari's true pace REVEALED by F1 expert after Canadian GP
