Former world champion keen for racing RETURN in 2024

Jenson Button has admitted that he would like to return to motor racing full-time in 2024, after competing in various series this year.

The former F1 star, who won the world title with Brawn in 2009, has not raced in F1 since the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 and has instead focused on other categories of racing.

Endurance racing has been of interest to Button and he competed in this year's Le Man 24 Hours, finishing 39th in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller.

He has also dabbled in NASCAR racing this year, finishing 18th in the Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Veteran comeback?

Button has moved away from single-seater racing where he had so much success in Formula 1, and now is targeting a full-time return to a grid next year, adding he will drive better if he is with a team for more than a one-off period.

Button has been having fun elsewhere in 2023

“It’s great doing one-off races, but you don’t get the best out of yourself,” the 43-year-old said as reported by Yahoo.

“I think for half the race at COTA, I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this again,’” Button added.

“The other half of the race I thought, ‘This is awesome.’ Just awesome in the terms of the racing, the wheel-to-wheel action, not giving an edge. I definitely enjoyed that.

"That’s something you do miss in single seats, especially Formula One, because of the amount of downforce you have there isn’t so much wheel-to-wheel action. I felt that I had more wheel-to-wheel action on the first lap of the race at COTA than I do in a whole Grand Prix.”

Button has also become a media figure since hanging his F1 helmet up and has become a big part of Sky Sports F1 broadcasts.

