Button STUNNED by Raikkonen night out antics

Former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen has long been known to be great fun when it comes to partying, and Jenson Button has revealed one of his fondest memories of a night out with the 2007 world champion.

While admitting that he doesn't remember many of the nights he spent with the so-called Iceman, Button does recall one particular night, when he arrived home to find Raikkonen relaxing in his living room.

Raikkonen's iconic scene from the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix - when he retired from the race and decided he would rather party on a yacht than watch the race with his team - gained the Finnish driver many fans around the world.

His swagger and apparent distaste with the F1 circus grew throughout the rest of his career, with fans not necessarily ever knowing whether he actually wanted to be there or not.

Despite this, the now 44-year-old competed in 19 seasons in the sport, winning 21 races and claiming one world championship title.

Kimi Raikkonen started his career in 2001

Kimi Raikkonen won the 2007 word championship

Kimi Raikkonen retired from Formula 1 back in 2021

Raikkonen's party-loving antics

Now Button, who claimed his one and only world championship title just two years after the Finn, has once again provided evidence of Raikkonen's party-loving side.

“We didn’t really talk in the paddock, but when you went outside the paddock, when the sun went down, things changed," Button told Sky Sports at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

“The only story I can really remember with Kimi - because most of them are a blur - we were out until like 3 am in London and I had a house at that point.

“And I was like ‘I’m tired, I’m out of here’. Got in the cab, get home, walk in my house, and Kimi is sat in my living room, alone, I have no idea how he got there.”

