F1 race winner reveals the ONLY team-mate he got on with

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Jenson Button was the only team-mate he got on with during his time in the sport.

The word team-mate is somewhat of a contradiction in F1 as more often than not, they are the person you are most desperate to beat.

Running in the same machinery, team-mates are eager to prove that they are the best driver and therefore get some of the perks associated with that such as preferential strategy calls during a race.

It is not uncommon for team-mates to clash – 'Multi 21, Seb' – as after all there is only space for one driver at they very top of the podium.

Ralf Schumacher on duty for Sky Sports Germany

The German was a fan of Jenson Button during their time together as team-mates

Schumacher: Button only F1 team-mate I liked

And Schumacher, brother of F1 legend Michael, is no exception to this rule, admitting that he did not get along with the vast majority of his team-mates during his time in the sport.

Yet there was one exception, in the form of his then Williams team-mate Button during the 2000 season.

“I didn’t like my team-mates. Never. Except for Jenson I have to say," he told the Formula For Success podcast.

"He was a relatively easy guy. On the other hand, I was difficult for my team-mates too because I didn’t want any conversation other than setup work we had to do with the engineers.

"That was separate for me and team-mates was always the first one to be beaten.”

Button himself has admitted a similar outlook to Schumacher, stating that he even looked to take advantage of Lewis Hamilton's vulnerabilities when the pair were together at McLaren.

