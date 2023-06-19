Former F1 driver casts DOUBT over Hamilton and Mercedes new deal and links move to rivals

Matthew Hobkinson

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has urged Lewis Hamilton to ditch Mercedes for Ferrari, who he believes have "a hell of a lot of potential" compared to the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton's contract extension – or currently lack of – has been on everyone's lips in recent weeks. The 38-year-old will currently be a free agent at the end of the season and rumours began to swirl over a sensational move to Ferrari.

Team principal Toto Wolff and Hamilton have both moved to quash the news, yet Herbert believes that there is still a chance that the seven-time world champion joins Ferrari – something that he believes would be a sensible move.

Herbert: 'Mercedes are way behind the curve'

Lewis Hamilton has been unable to compete with Max Verstappen in Red Bull's dominant RB19 this season

Speaking ahead of the race in Montreal, he told OLBG: "Hamilton has been on the verge of signing [a new deal at Mercedes] for about a month or more, but I am still thinking there is this Ferrari chance.

"I know they have denied it, but the deal hasn’t been done at Mercedes. They keep saying it’s close. I wonder if there is still something else going on outside this.

"I think it is worth a punt by Lewis as I see it that Mercedes, despite the improvement in Barcelona, are still way behind the curve when it comes to challenging Red Bull and to winning races.

"Ferrari have a hell of a lot of potential which they can bring to the table. I still have a question mark about Mercedes Benz at this time."

