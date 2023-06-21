F1 star says GOODBYE to beloved team member and reveals FERRARI move

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 21 June 2023 21:57 - Updated: 22:44

Yuki Tsunoda wished a heartfelt goodbye to a member of the Alpha Tauri personnel on Instagram - before jumping into the lake with him at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.

Tsunoda finished the race 14th, nearly a lap behind eventual winner Max Verstappen who blitzed the field to win his sixth race out of eight so far this season.

The Japanese racer said in a message to the team radio after the race: “Thanks Josh for the last three years."

The Josh in question is Josh Kruse, who was AlphaTauri's head of digital content and who will be moving to Ferrari.

On Instagram, Tsunoda posted a photo of the two of them, describing Kruse as his "best friend" as well as video from the Canadian Grand Prix showing him and some team colleagues hoisting him into the air before throwing him into the lake.

Tsunoda, who has become popular for his sense of humour as well as his team radio outbursts, then jumped in himself.

There was some confusion over who the driver was referring to when saying his goodbyes over the team radio before Kruse cleared up the confusion by posting from his own Twitter account.

today was my last race with @AlphaTauriF1, my family for the past 5 and a half years 💙



i’ll do a better post later, but for now thanks @yukitsunoda07 for organising my bath pic.twitter.com/CTQVDejlNQ — Josh Kruse (@joshkruseF1) June 19, 2023

Kruse departs the Faenza-based team after five-and-a-half years and will take up a new role with the Scuderia going forwards.

