Mercedes' Hamilton leverage REVEALED as Angela Cullen moves on and Red Bull FALL predicted – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 21 June 2023 00:27

Martin Brundle has suggested that Mercedes hold leverage in their negotiation with Lewis Hamilton over his new contract – and that leverage is his team-mate, George Russell.

Angela Cullen is moving on as she finds NEW CREW after Hamilton split

Angela Cullen looks to be enjoying life away from the madness of F1 after sharing a photo of her "crew" on Instagram.

Kravitz explains when Red Bull's dominance is set to END

Ted Kravitz has said Red Bull's dominance of the sport is set to come to end after the conclusion of this season as the effects of their cost-cap penalties will be felt.

Marko gives Perez ULTIMATUM after Canadian GP struggles

Helmut Marko has told Sergio Perez that he 'has to get stronger' in qualifying in the coming races following a dismal run of qualifying performances.

Wolff makes HUGE Silverstone prediction and delivers big upgrade news

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Mercedes are bringing yet more upgrades to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, in a sign that their luck is continuing to turn following an impressive result in the past two F1 races.

Schumacher takes FRESH Haas dig in Hulkenberg contract comments

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Nico Hulkenberg should consider leaving Haas should the team's performances not improve.

